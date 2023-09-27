Hitmaker Usher to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February

Music sensation Usher is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February, an announcement made jointly by the artist and the NFL on Sunday.

The pop and R&B sensation, famous for hits like “U Got It Bad,” “My Boo,” “Yeah!” and “OMG,” will take the spotlight on one of the world’s most-watched stages in Las Vegas during the Super Bowl scheduled for February 11, 2024.

Usher expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” in a statement.

Hailing from Atlanta and now 44 years old, Usher was one of the best-selling artists of the early 2000s and has more recently been a prominent figure in the Las Vegas concert residency scene.

With chart-topping tracks featuring collaborations with Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, and will.i.am., there’s a strong possibility that his Super Bowl set may include some special guest appearances.

Since 2019, the halftime show during the Super Bowl, American football’s premier event, has been produced by Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by New York rapper-mogul Jay-Z. This partnership has resulted in memorable halftime performances by the likes of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, and a hip-hop extravaganza featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, as well as Rihanna’s career-spanning set in 2022.

Since last year, Apple Music has been the event’s primary sponsor, having replaced Pepsi in a deal reportedly worth $50 million.

The halftime performance slot is one of the most sought-after opportunities in the music industry, given that the Super Bowl is the most-watched television broadcast in the United States. In 2022, Nielsen estimated that the game drew over 113 million viewers. While the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles that year, it was Rihanna who stole the show. The megastar made her highly anticipated return to the stage during halftime and dominated the conversation by revealing that she was expecting her second child.