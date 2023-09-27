Human Body Parts Found in Barren Palakkad Field

In a disturbing discovery, human body parts were uncovered in a desolate field located in Karingarapully, near St. Sebastian English Medium School, Kodumbu, just around 2 kilometers away from Palakkad Town on a Tuesday. Concerned residents of the area noticed suspicious drag marks leading to a spot where the Kasaba Police later made the gruesome discovery.

The recovered body parts included a human leg, believed to belong to a man, and another unidentified body. The vicinity has been sealed off, awaiting forensic reports to establish the identities of the deceased individuals.

Meanwhile, suspicions have arisen among locals who allege a connection between this grisly find and a recent visit by Kasaba Police to a nearby location in Kurudikkad following a local altercation. Two men, named Shijith and Satheesh, hailing from Kottekkad and Pudussery, had gone missing from the vicinity. A police investigation is actively ongoing in the case of their disappearance.

A local politician shared, “The individuals involved in the altercation were residing at Satheesh’s relative’s house, and upon the police’s arrival, four men fled the scene, with two of them subsequently disappearing. Today, we discovered disturbed soil in a section of the paddy field and promptly alerted the authorities.”

The Kasaba Police have temporarily halted their inquiry due to diminishing daylight. A source from the police stated, “The identity of the body parts remains unknown. Further investigation will be conducted in the presence of the Tehsildar.”