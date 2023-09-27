India reports 47 new COVID-19 infections

In India, there were 47 new COVID-19 infections reported in a single day, with the current active cases totaling 466, as per the latest data from the Union health ministry on Wednesday. The death toll remains at 5,32,031, as indicated by the information updated at 8 am. India’s overall COVID-19 case count has reached 4.49 crore (4,49,98,650). The number of individuals who have successfully recovered from the virus has risen to 4,44,66,153, with the national recovery rate standing at a robust 98.81 percent, as per the health ministry’s official website. The case fatality rate is noted at 1.18 percent, based on the same data source. The health ministry’s website further reports that approximately 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country thus far.