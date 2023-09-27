Indian Women Secure Gold in 25m Pistol Team at Asian Games

In a stunning display of marksmanship at the Asian Games, the Indian trio consisting of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan showcased their precision and teamwork as they secured the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol team event. Their collective score of 1,759 propelled India to the top of the podium, marking the country’s fourth gold medal achievement in the ongoing sporting extravaganza.

Manu Bhaker, a sensational shooter in her own right, not only contributed to the team’s victory but also emerged as the top qualifier. She displayed exceptional skill by finishing the last rapid-fire series with an impressive score of 98.

The Chinese contingent claimed the silver medal with a total score of 1,756, while South Korea’s sharpshooters settled for the third position with a combined score of 1,742.

Minutes later, another trio of Indian shooters made their mark by clinching a silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3-position event. Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik, and Sift Kaur Samra showcased their prowess by accumulating a total of 1,764 points in the qualification round, securing the second spot on the podium.

The gold in this event went to the host nation, China, with an impressive aggregate score of 1,773, while South Korea secured the bronze medal with a total score of 1,756. These remarkable achievements in shooting showcased India’s prowess on the international stage, and the athletes’ dedication to their craft.