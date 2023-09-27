Indian Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Team Clinches Asian Games Silver

Indian shooters secured a commendable silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3-position event during the Asian Games held on Wednesday. The remarkable trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik, and Sift Kaur Samra demonstrated their exceptional skills, accumulating a total of 1,764 points in the qualification round, earning them a well-deserved second-place finish on the podium.

Their impressive performance was rivaled by hosts China, who clinched the gold medal with an aggregate score of 1,773, showcasing the fierce competition at the event. Meanwhile, South Korea secured the bronze medal with a total score of 1,756.

Notably, both Samra and Chouksey’s exceptional performances earned them spots in the finals, finishing second and sixth, respectively. Unfortunately, Kaushik, while part of the talented trio, bowed out of the individual event, finishing in 18th place.

A standout moment in the qualification round was Sift Kaur Samra’s remarkable achievement, as she scored a total of 594 points, thereby creating a new Asian record in joint fashion for the qualifying round. This record-breaking performance added to the Indian team’s overall success and underscored the remarkable talent on display during the competition.