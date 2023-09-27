Itel cheapest 5G smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Itel P55 5G was launched in India. The company claims that this device is the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country. Offered in Blue and Green colour options, the singular 8GB + 128GB variant of the Itel P55 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon India starting October 4.

Sporting a 6.6-inch HD+ (1600 x 700 pixels) display, the dual nano SIM-supported Itel P55 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The handset runs on Android 13.

The Itel P55 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera unit with a secondary AI camera alongside an LED flash. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support.

The Itel P55 offers 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.