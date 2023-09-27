Itel launches S23+ in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Itel launched its new budget-friendly smartphone named ‘Itel S23+’ in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Itel S23+ is priced at Rs. 13,999. It is offered in Elemental Blue and Lake Cyan colours. Availability details of the new handset are not revealed.

The dual SIM Itel S23+ runs on Android 13-based Itel OS 13 and features a 6.78-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED curved display with 500 nits of peak brightness, 99 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 93 percent ultra-high screen-to-body ratio. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

The Itel S23+ has an AI-backed dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. It packs 256GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Itel S23+ carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.