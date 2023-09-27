Know symptoms of sex addiction

Sexual addiction is a condition where one experience a persistent and recurrent pattern of sexual fantasies, urges, or behavior. This may interfere with an individual’s ability to function effectively in personal, social, or occupational domains. Sexual addiction is also known as , also compulsive sexual behaviour disorder.

Here are five signs that indicate that you or someone you know is addicted to sex:

Uncontrollable sexual urges: This is the most common sign of sexual addiction. People who have an uncontrollable urge to engage in sexual activity will spend a lot of time thinking about sex, watching pornography, or seeking out sexual encounters.

Continuously engaging in risky sexual behavior: Engaging in risky sexual behaviour, like having unprotected sex with multiple partners or engaging in sex work is another sign of sexual addiction. Individuals with sexual addiction may be aware of the potential risks but are unable to stop themselves.

Difficulty controlling sexual behaviours’: People with sexual addiction may find it challenging to control their sexual behavior. People having this will engage in sexual activity in inappropriate or public settings, spending excessive amounts of money on sexual activities, or neglecting other responsibilities to engage in sexual behavior.

Neglecting other aspects of life: People having sexual addiction will neglect other aspects of life, such as work, relationships, or hobbies. A sex addict will prioritise sexual activity over other responsibilities.

Negative emotional effects: Sexual addiction will lead to negative emotional effects, such as feelings of shame, guilt, or low self-esteem. This may leads to increased anxiety and depression.

People showing these signs may seek help from a mental health professional with experience in treating sexual addiction.