Naruka wins silver in men’s skeet

Indian shooter Anant Jeet Singh Naruka secured the silver medal in the men’s skeet event at the Asian Games. Naruka performed exceptionally well throughout the event, maintaining a perfect record until the final stages. He concluded the competition with a remarkable score of 58 out of 60. However, the gold eluded him as Kuwait’s Abdullah Alrashidi equaled the world record with a flawless 60 out of 60, securing the top spot on the podium. Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiya claimed the bronze with a score of 46.

In the team competition, Naruka, along with Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura, secured the bronze medal by amassing a total score of 355. China clinched the gold, while Qatar took the silver.

On the same day, the Indian women’s team participated in the shotgun skeet event but finished fourth, trailing behind Kazakhstan, China, and Thailand.

The impressive performance by Anant Jeet Singh Naruka added another medal to India’s tally at the Asian Games.