New research identifies blood markers to detect long COVID-19 patients

A new study published in the journal Nature reports the identification of blood biomarkers for long COVID, enabling the accurate detection of patients with the condition. Researchers from Yale University and other US institutes found that long COVID patients had elevated levels of certain antibodies, including those associated with non-COVID viruses, and notably lower cortisol hormone levels compared to non-SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals.

The study involved 271 participants, categorized as having no previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, fully recovered from COVID-19, or experiencing long COVID symptoms for at least four months post-infection. By analyzing blood samples and employing machine learning algorithms, the research pinpointed effective biomarkers for identifying long COVID patients. This advancement could lead to more sensitive testing and personalized treatment strategies for individuals with long COVID.