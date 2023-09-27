DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Oman resumes UAE bus service: Details

Muscat: National transport company of Oman, Mwasalat, has decided to resume bus services to the UAE. The bus will connect Muscat in Oman  with  Abu Dhabi in the UAE. The service will be via Al Ain. The  bus service will begin from October 1.

The one-way ticket from Muscat to Abu Dhabi will cost OMR11.5 (Dh109) with a luggage allowance of 23 kilograms. Additionally, passengers can carry a hand baggage allowance of 7 kilograms.

