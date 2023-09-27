Scientists advise declaring Joshimath a ‘no new construction zone’

An expert committee, following a study on land submergence in Joshimath, has advised the government to declare the area a ‘No New Construction Zone’, expressing deep concerns about its future. The committee has also highlighted the population growth pressure in the mythical city of Joshimath, which sits on a pile of glacier debris. Over the last decade, the city’s population has grown from 16,000 to 25,000, deemed “worrisome” by the committee, which recommends focusing on the area’s load-bearing capacity.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) conducted a comprehensive survey of 2364 buildings across nine administrative areas of Joshimath, assessing building sensitivity based on characteristics and construction style. The CBRI report, spanning 324 pages, categorizes 20 percent of houses as unusable, 42 percent needing further evaluation, 37 percent as usable, and 1 percent for demolition.

The Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report, led by the NDMA, warns of potential environmental impacts from future large-scale reconstruction in Joshimath, emphasizing the importance of green building practices and limited concrete use.