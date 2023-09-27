Scientists reveal that the cherished Australian lungfish residing in San Francisco is believed to be 92 years old

Scientists at the California Academy of Sciences have employed a DNA-based method to determine the age of Methuselah, the beloved Australian lungfish residing in San Francisco’s Steinhart Aquarium, revealing that it is likely 92 years old.

This estimate surpasses the previous approximation of Methuselah’s age at 84 years provided by the aquarium. However, researchers caution that there is a nine-year margin of error, suggesting that Methuselah could potentially be as old as 101 years, as reported by Live Science.

Determining the age of ancient fish can be a challenging task, often involving invasive and even lethal methods. In contrast, the technique used to assess Methuselah’s age is non-invasive and harmless. It involves extracting a tiny tissue sample from a fin clip measuring less than 0.5 centimeters.

The Australian lungfish holds significant ecological value as it is classified as a vulnerable species in its native habitat. The Australian government emphasizes its importance as the last surviving member of a fish family with a lineage dating back to the dinosaur era, supported by fossil records that trace the existence of the Australian lungfish over 100 million years.

This unique fish species is also notable for its substantial size, typically weighing around 88 pounds. Its name, “lungfish,” is fitting because it distinguishes itself from most fish by its ability to respire air without relying solely on gills. This remarkable adaptation underscores the lungfish’s resilience and evolutionary significance.