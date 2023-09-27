UAE President names Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

Abu Dhabi: The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has appointed Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

Also Read: Oman resumes UAE bus service: Details

‘The UAE President, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree appointing His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court,’ said Abu Dhabi Media Office in its social media handle.