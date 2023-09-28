Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian gold medal winners

Hangzhou: A 655-member Indian contingent is competing at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The event officially began on September 23 and will conclude on October 8.

India is one of the 7 countries that has participated in all editions of the Asian Games since its inception in 1951 along with Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. In the 19 editions so far, India has won over 691 (160 gold, 206 silver and 325 bronze) medals at the Asian Games with a gold medal in every single edition and athletics being the most fruitful sport with 254 medals, including 79 gold.

As of September 28, India have won 24 medals (6 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze). Shooter swon 4 gold medal for the country. India also won its first gold medal in cricket at Asian Games 2023. The Equestrian team also won the first gold medal in the sport in 41 years at the Asian Games.

Full List Of All Indian Gold Medal Winners at the Asian Games 2023:

Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team: The triumvirate of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar earned India its first gold medal at the Asian Games with a cumulative score of 1893.7 points. They also broke the existing world record for a team in 10m Air Rifle event.

Indian Women’s Cricket Team: In the title clash India defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch its first-ever Asian Games gold medal in cricket.

Equestrian, Team Dressage: The quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriti Singh earned India a gold medal with a score of 209.205. This was a gold medal that was 41 years in the waiting, after the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

Shooting, Women’s 25m Pistol Team: The trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan won gold in Women’s 25m Pistol Team event, with a score of 1759.

Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final: With a World Record score of 469.6, Sift Kaur Samra clinched gold medal in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final.

Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team: The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal struck gold in Men’s 10m Team event.