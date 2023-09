Asian Games 2023: India’s medal tally and winners list

Hangzhou: A 655-member Indian contingent is competing at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The event officially began on September 23 and will conclude on October 8.

India is one of the 7 countries that has participated in all editions of the Asian Games since its inception in 1951 along with Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. In the 19 editions so far, India has won over 691 (160 gold, 206 silver and 325 bronze) medals at the Asian Games with a gold medal in every single edition and athletics being the most fruitful sport with 254 medals, including 79 gold.

Shooting: 4 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze Medals:

Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal in Women’s 10m air rifle team – Silver

Ramita Jindal in Women’s 10m air rifle- Bronze

Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men’s 10m air rifle team – Gold

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men’s 10m air rifle – Bronze

Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team – Bronze

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra, Women’s 25m Rifle 3 Positions Team – Silver

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Women’s 25m Pistol Team – Gold

Sift Kaur Samra, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – Gold

Ashi Chouksey, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – Bronze

Angad, Gurjoat & Anant Jeet, Men’s Skeet Team- Bronze

Esha Singh, Women’s 25m Pistol Individual -Silver

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Men’s Skeet Individual -Silver

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal, Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team- Gold

Rowing: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals:

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s lightweight double sculls – Silver

Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ran in Men’s pair – Bronze

Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande in Men’s eight – Silver

Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish in Men’s four – Bronze

Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh in Men’s quadruple – Bronze

Cricket: 1 Gold Medal:

Indian cricket team in Women’s T20 cricket – Gold

Sailing: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal:

Neha Thakur in Sailing, Women’s Dinghy ILCA4- Silver

Eabad Ali in Sailing, Men’s Windsurfer RS:X- Bronze

Equestrian: 1 Gold Medal:

Anush, Hriday, Divyakriti and Sudipti in Team Dressage Equestrian – Gold

Sailing: 1 Bronze Medal:

Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Sailing ILCA7 – Bronze

Wushu: 1 Silver Medal:

Roshibina Devi in Women’s 60kg- Silver