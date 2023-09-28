Banks to remain shut for 16 days in October: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 16 days in next month. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Also Read: Mercedes Benz unveil AMG GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance: Details

Here is the list of all state-wise bank holidays in the month of October 2023:

October 2 ( Monday)- Gandhi Jayanti- National holiday

October 14 (Saturday)- Mahalaya- Banks are closed in Kolkata.

October 18: (Wednesday)- Kati Bihu- Banks are closed in Assam.

October 21 Saturday -Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)- Banks are closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, and Bengal.

October 23 (Monday)- Dusshera (Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dasami- Banks are closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Orissa, Tanil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Kanpur, Kerala, Jarkahand, Bihar.

October 24 (Tuesday)- Dussehra/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)/Durga Puja- Banks are closed in all states except in Andhra Pradesh, Manipur.

October 25 (Wednesday)- Durga Puja (Dasain)- Banks are closed in Sikkim.

October 26 (Thursday)- Durga Puja (Dasain)/Accession Day- Banks are closed in Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir.

October 27, (Friday) Durga Puja (Dasain)- Banks are closed in Sikkim.

October 28 (Saturday)- Lakshmi Puja- Banks are closed in Bengal.

October 31 (Tuesday)- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday- Banks are closed in Gujarat.