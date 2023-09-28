Cong MLA arrested in 2015 drugs case

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested by Punjab Police in connection with a 2015 drugs case. The police, led by Superintendent of Police Manjeet Singh, conducted a raid at Khaira’s Chandigarh residence at around 6 AM. During the arrest, Khaira’s son went live on Facebook, showing the police’s arrival to apprehend his father. In the video, Khaira could be seen arguing with the police, asking to see the arrest warrant and the officers’ identities.

The police informed Khaira that he was being arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and would be taken to Jalalabad in Fazilka. According to official sources, a special investigation team led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Swapan Sharma was formed in April 2023, which resulted in Khaira’s arrest based on its investigation into the 2015 case.

Khaira, who has been critical of the AAP government, accused the government of apprehending him in a “false” case and alleged a “jungle raj” in the state. The Punjab Congress criticized the AAP government, claiming that it was indulging in political vendetta. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa condemned Khaira’s arrest, visited his residence, and met with his family members.

Warring stated that they stand by Khaira and questioned the police action, describing it as a sign of “jungle raj” in the state. He accused the AAP government of trying to intimidate the opposition and distract from core issues. Warring affirmed their strong support for Khaira and vowed to take the fight to its logical conclusion.