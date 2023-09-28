Dengue cases surge; Mandaviya conducts review meeting

Amid a notable surge in dengue cases across the country, the Indian government conducted a high-level meeting to assess the readiness of the public health system in combating and managing the mosquito-borne disease. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired this crucial meeting. As of September 17, India has reported over 94,000 dengue cases and 91 associated deaths, as per data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control.

Kerala has recorded the highest number of dengue cases, with 9,770 reported cases and 37 fatalities. Karnataka follows with 9,185 cases. Several other states are grappling with an increase in dengue cases, including Maharashtra (8,496), Odisha (6,563), Uttar Pradesh (5,742), Assam (5,604), Rajasthan (5,094), Delhi (5,221), and Telangana (5,138).

Recognizing the significant challenge posed by the escalating dengue cases, Mandaviya emphasized the importance of proactive measures for prevention, containment, and management. The Health Minister urged all states to adhere to the guidelines issued by the central government for dengue prevention and containment. He also highlighted that the central government has supported states by providing screening kits and financial assistance for fogging and IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) activities.

The government has allocated adequate funds to the states for various aspects of disease surveillance, effective case management, vector breeding elimination, and the procurement of fogging machines. These efforts are aimed at curbing the spread of dengue and averting fatalities. This comprehensive approach underscores the government’s commitment to managing the dengue outbreak effectively and preventing further cases.