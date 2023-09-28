Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian expat wins $1 million

Dubai: An Indian and Ethiopian nationals have won $1 million each in the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion. The draw was held at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Teklit Tesfaye, a 48-year-old Ethiopian national based in Dubai won a $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 435 with ticket number 4110, which he purchased online on September 15. Tesfaye runs an import and export of commodities company in the Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone.

Tesfaye is only the second Ethiopian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Shamsudheen Cheruvattantavida, a 36-year-old Indian national based in Jebel Ali won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 436 with ticket number 1229, which he purchased online on September 16. He purchased the winning ticket with his nine other friends and brother.

Shamsudheen Cheruvattantavida, who hails from Kerala, is the 216th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a car and two motorbikes. Samaira Grover, an Indian national based in Sharjah, won a BMW X5 M50i (Dravit Grey Metallic) car, with ticket number 0176 in Finest Surprise Series 1852, which she purchased on September 8, on her way to Mumbai from Dubai.

Nickson Ireri, a 37-year-old Kenyan national based in Dubai, won an Indian Chief Bobber (Stryker Red Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0649 in Finest Surprise Series 550, which he purchased online on September 8.

Thankachan Yohannan, a 60-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0120 in Finest Surprise Series 551, which he purchased online on September 9.