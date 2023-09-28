Fatal Crash in Thrissur: 2 Dead, 4 Injured as Car Collides with Tree

In a tragic incident that occurred during the early hours of Thursday, a car carrying a group of friends met with a devastating accident in Vanchippura near Kaipamangalam. Two young individuals lost their lives, and four others sustained severe injuries when the vehicle collided with a tree.

The deceased victims were identified as 19-year-old Abdul Haseeb, the son of Mathilakath Veettil Mohammed, a native of Kaipamangalam Pallithanam, and 19-year-old Haris, the son of Kunnungal Abdul Rasaq.

The unfortunate accident took place around 1 am on the Madani Kalam-Vanchippura road. The car had seven occupants, all of whom were close friends. They had been returning from an event commemorating Prophet Mohammed Nabi’s birthday near Chalingad, a location less than two kilometers from the accident site.

A police officer provided insights into the incident, stating, “The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree by the roadside. Despite their prompt transportation to a private hospital in Kodungallur, Haseeb and Haris could not survive their injuries.”

The injured individuals, namely Abhay Krishna, Ananthu, Arjun, who are natives of Valappad, and Vishnu from Kaipamangalam, are currently receiving medical treatment. This tragic accident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible driving.