Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Thursday. As per market experts, the Indian currency was almost trading flat in the early session as gains from firm domestic stocks were offset by a rise in crude oil prices and the US dollar index remaining above the 106-mark against the leading currencies.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened flat at 83.22 against the US dollar. It was trading at 83.21 to US dollar at 9.35 am, up by 1 paisa over the previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian currency settled at 83.22.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian gold medal winners

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was flat at 106.67. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 354.35 crore.