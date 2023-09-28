Gulf country allows visitors to foreign driving licence

Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia decided to allow visitors to use a foreign driving licence for one year in the country. The Saudi General Traffic Department announced this.

If the visitor have an international driving license or a valid foreign license, they can use the driving license for one year from the date of entry into the country. The department said this as a reply for a query from an expatriate.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had started issuing tourist visas on arrival or online for citizens of several nationalities. In July, Saudi Arabia launched a business visit electronic visa aimed to facilitate a foreigner’s trip to the kingdom to explore investment opportunities there.

Saudi Arabia has also issued a stopover transit visa, allowing the holder to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet’s Mosque and attend different events across the kingdom. The four-day transit visa is valid for 90 days.