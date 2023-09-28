Hero to hike price of this bike by Rs 7000 from October 1: Details

Mumbai: Leading two wheeler brand in the country, Hero MotoCorp has decided to hike the price of its Karizma XMR. The bike will become costlier by Rs 7000 from October 1. It will be offered at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike was launched earlier this month at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers can choose to book the motorcycle either at authorized Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country or through the company’s official website. Another option is to place an order by calling 7046210210, and a token booking amount of Rs 3,000 is required. The bookings will close on September 30. The exact date for when the new booking window, with the revised bike price, will start will be announced later.

The bike is powered by a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This engine can produce a maximum power of 25.15 bhp and a peak torque of 20.4 Nm. It’s connected to a six-speed gearbox for shifting gears.