Honey Chilli Soya Chunks recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for Honey Chilli Soya Chunks:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of Soya Chunks

– 2 tablespoons of Honey

– 1 tablespoon of Soy Sauce

– 1 tablespoon of Tomato Ketchup

– 1/2 tablespoon of Red Chili Sauce

– 1/2 tablespoon of Vinegar

– 2 cloves of Garlic (finely chopped)

– 1 Green Chili (slit)

– 1 Onion (sliced)

– 1/2 Bell Pepper (capsicum) (sliced)

– 1/2 teaspoon of Red Chili Powder (adjust to your spice preference)

– Salt to taste

– Cooking Oil

– Fresh Coriander Leaves (for garnish)

**Instructions:**

1. Start by boiling the soya chunks. Boil water in a saucepan and add the soya chunks. Let them cook for about 4-5 minutes. Once they puff up and turn soft, remove them from heat and drain the water. Rinse them with cold water to cool down. Squeeze out the excess water from the soya chunks.

2. In a bowl, prepare the sauce mixture by combining honey, soy sauce, tomato ketchup, red chili sauce, and vinegar. Mix them well and set aside.

3. Heat oil in a pan or wok. Add the finely chopped garlic and slit green chili. Sauté for a minute.

4. Add the sliced onions and bell peppers (capsicum). Stir-fry on high heat for 3-4 minutes until they become slightly tender.

5. Add the boiled and drained soya chunks to the pan. Stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes until they turn slightly brown.

6. Pour the sauce mixture over the soya chunks and vegetables. Mix well to coat everything with the sauce.

7. Season with red chili powder and salt. Adjust the spice level according to your preference.

8. Cook for a couple of minutes until the sauce thickens and coats the soya chunks and vegetables nicely.

9. Once done, garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

10. Serve your Honey Chilli Soya Chunks hot with steamed rice or as an appetizer. Enjoy your delicious and slightly spicy honey chili soya chunks!