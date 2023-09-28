In 2020, 70% of premature cancer deaths were avoidable, 30% treatable

A new study published in The Lancet Global Health indicates that approximately 70% of the 5.3 million premature cancer-related deaths worldwide in 2020 could have been prevented, with the remaining 30% being treatable. This research utilized data from the GLOBOCAN 2020 database, sourced from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which conducts research into the causes of cancer and is part of the World Health Organization of the United Nations.

The study revealed that out of the total cancer-related premature deaths, 2.9 million occurred in men, while 2.3 million were women. Notably, factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, and infections were responsible for approximately 1.3 million premature cancer-related deaths in women of all age groups in 2020. The research also emphasized that the significant impact of these risk factors on cancer in women had been widely underestimated.

The study recommended that roughly 1.5 million premature cancer-related deaths in women could be prevented annually by eliminating exposure to key risk factors or by early detection and diagnosis. Furthermore, if all women had access to optimal cancer care, an additional 0.8 million lives could be saved each year. This comprehensive study provides a global assessment of the burden of premature, avoidable, and treatable cancer-related deaths for 36 different cancer types across 185 countries, categorized by world region and Human Development Index (HDI).

In summary, this research underscores the potential for substantial reductions in cancer-related premature deaths by addressing risk factors and ensuring equitable access to effective cancer care.