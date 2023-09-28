Kerala Govt to Seek SC Intervention as Governor Denies Bill Signatures; Khan Supports

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed strong criticism of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s refusal to sign bills approved by the state assembly, stating that the State government is prepared to turn to the Supreme Court if this deadlock persists.

In response, Governor Khan remained resolute, stating, “I welcome the government’s plan to move the apex court.” He emphasized the importance of seeking legal resolution, citing past financial crises where significant sums were spent on legal advice amid a lack of funds to pay employees, and declared his resistance to external pressures.

Vijayan highlighted that eight bills, thoroughly deliberated upon by the Assembly, were submitted for the Governor’s approval under Article 200 of the Constitution but remained unsigned for an extended period. The Chief Minister explained that the government had sought legal opinions regarding the Governor’s authority to indefinitely withhold approval, indicating their intent to engage senior lawyer K K Venugopal for the case.

Accusing the Governor of actions reminiscent of the colonial era, Vijayan emphasized that the Governor’s delays in signing bills were contrary to the principles of parliamentary democracy. He argued that the Assembly represents the people’s will and insisted on the immediate signing of bills passed by the Assembly.

Vijayan also pointed out that similar situations were occurring in other states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu, with Telangana also pursuing legal avenues to address the issue. Despite meetings between ministers and the Governor to clarify bill details, the bills remained unsigned, according to the Chief Minister.