Make Delicious Balon Ekmek (Turkish Bubble Bread) at Home

Balon ekmek, also known as “bubble bread,” is a delightful Turkish street food.

Ingredients:

– 500g all-purpose flour

– 1 tablespoon sugar

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon instant yeast

– 300ml lukewarm water

– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

– Sesame seeds or Nigella seeds (optional, for topping)

**Instructions:**

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, sugar, and salt.

2. In a separate bowl, dissolve the instant yeast in lukewarm water. Let it sit for a few minutes until it becomes frothy.

3. Pour the yeast mixture and vegetable oil into the flour mixture. Stir well until a dough forms.

4. Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 5-10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.

5. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rise for about 1-2 hours, or until it doubles in size.

6. Preheat your oven to 200°C (390°F) and place a baking stone or an inverted baking sheet in the oven.

7. Divide the dough into small, golf ball-sized portions. Roll each portion into a ball.

8. Flatten each dough ball slightly and place it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. If desired, you can brush the tops with water and sprinkle sesame seeds or Nigella seeds.

9. Bake the dough balls in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes or until they are golden brown.

10. Remove from the oven and let them cool slightly. They’re best enjoyed fresh and warm.

Balon ekmek is perfect for serving with dips, soups, or just enjoying on its own. Enjoy your homemade Turkish bubble bread!