Mercedes-Benz launches the G 63 Grand Edition SUV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes Benz has launched the G 63 Grand Edition SUV in India. The SUV is offered at the starting price of Rs 4 crore (ex-showroom). The company will launch only 25 units in the country. Interested customers can pre-book the special edition of G-Wagon from the company’s authorized showroom or online through the official webiste.

The feature-loaded SUV comes with an exclusive Manufaktur Night Black Magno paint scheme, featuring gold graphic accents on the side, along with golden-colored seat stitching. The vehicle also gets 22-inch alloy wheels with improved cladding on the side, chrome finished skid plate and spare wheel ring at the rear.

The SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out a max output of 576 bhp and 850Nm of peak torque. The unit is matted with the 9-speed automatic transmission, paired with three electronic locking differentials and a four-wheel-drive system.