PM Modi applauds medal-winning athletes

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country’s 10m men’s air pistol team for securing the gold medal at the Asian Games and expressed pride in their achievement. He praised Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal for their precision and skill in winning the gold.

Modi also extended his congratulations to other medal winners. He commended Roshibina Devi Naorem, who won a Silver Medal in Wushu, Women’s Sanda 60 kg, for her extraordinary talent and unwavering pursuit of excellence. He lauded her discipline and determination.

The men’s 10m air pistol team’s victory marked India’s impressive performance at the Asian Games, securing another gold. The team of Sarabjot, Cheema, and Shiva Narwal narrowly defeated the Chinese team, earning India its fourth gold medal from the shooting competitions.

In summary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India’s achievements at the Asian Games, particularly highlighting the gold-winning performance of the 10m men’s air pistol team and the silver medal win in Wushu by Roshibina Devi Naorem.