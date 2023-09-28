Roshibina Devi secures silver in women’s 60kg wushu Sanda at Asian Games

Naorem Roshibina Devi of India secured a silver medal at the Asian Games, following a 0-2 loss to the reigning champion, local athlete Wu Xiaowei, in the women’s 60kg wushu sanda final. Wu Xiaowei started strong in the match, putting immense pressure on the Indian competitor.

In the first round, Wu executed a brilliant takedown of Roshibina, earning her a 1-0 lead. Although Roshibina attempted to regain control in the second round, her efforts fell short. Wu Xiaowei effectively sealed the victory with an attack on Roshibina Devi’s torso, securing the win.

This silver medal marked Roshibina’s accomplishment in the tournament, building upon her previous achievement of a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Despite the defeat, her performance showcased her skill and determination in the competitive wushu sanda event, where she faced off against strong opposition, including the formidable local champion.