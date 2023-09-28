DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCanadaLatest NewsNEWSGulfInternational

Saudia resumes flight services to this city

Sep 28, 2023, 04:05 pm IST

Riyadh:  The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has decided to resume flights to Canada. The airline will resume its Jeddah – Toronto and Riyadh – Toronto flights. The services will start from December 2023. These services were cancelled  since September 2018.

Saudia, a member of the SkyTeam alliance, is planning  to operate the Jeddah – Toronto route initially with three weekly flights. From  January 12, 2024, the frequency will be adjusted to two flights per week. The air carrier will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the service. The aircraft features a business class cabin with 24 seats and an economy class cabin with 274 seats.

Also Read: Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian expat wins $1 million 

The flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport will commence operations on Saturday, December 2, originating from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 28, 2023, 04:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button