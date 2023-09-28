Saudia resumes flight services to this city

Riyadh: The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has decided to resume flights to Canada. The airline will resume its Jeddah – Toronto and Riyadh – Toronto flights. The services will start from December 2023. These services were cancelled since September 2018.

Saudia, a member of the SkyTeam alliance, is planning to operate the Jeddah – Toronto route initially with three weekly flights. From January 12, 2024, the frequency will be adjusted to two flights per week. The air carrier will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the service. The aircraft features a business class cabin with 24 seats and an economy class cabin with 274 seats.

The flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport will commence operations on Saturday, December 2, originating from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.