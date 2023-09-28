Scientists find electric blue Tarantula species in Thailand’s lush jungles

In the lush landscapes of Thailand’s Phang-Nga province, researchers made a fascinating discovery – a mesmerizing electric blue tarantula species. Scientists documented this extraordinary find in the research journal ZooKeys on September 18. The spider’s distinctive blue-violet hue results from two types of hairs, metallic-blue and violet, found on various parts of its body, including legs, mouth appendages, and upper shell. Interestingly, the coloration varies with sex and age. Females and young males exhibit more violet-colored hairs than metallic blue in certain body areas.

Researcher Narin Chomphuphuang from Khon Kaen University’s Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology described this tarantula as a new species, characterized by its mesmerizing electric blue sparks. This discovery occurred during an expedition focusing on Thailand’s tarantula diversity and distribution in Phang-Nga province.

The finding has piqued the interest of the scientific community and added to the understanding of this unique tarantula species, offering insights into its appearance and coloration, making it a captivating addition to Thailand’s biodiversity. This electric blue tarantula species joins the many fascinating creatures that inhabit Thailand’s lush jungles, enriching the region’s ecological diversity.