Separatist leader from Nagorno-Karabakh says that the breakaway region will cease to exist from January 1

A separatist leader from Nagorno-Karabakh has announced that the breakaway region will no longer exist as of January 1, as Azerbaijani authorities plan to annex the entire region.

The decree issued states, “Dissolve all state institutions and organizations under their departmental subordination by January 1, 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) ceases to exist.” This declaration comes as tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians are fleeing the region following Azerbaijan’s recent assault.

Nagorno-Karabakh, a region historically controlled by ethnic Armenians, is officially recognized as part of Azerbaijan. Concerns of renewed conflict arose in December 2022 when Azerbaijan effectively blocked the Lachin corridor, a crucial access route to the enclave.

A 24-hour ceasefire on September 20 temporarily halted the hostilities, leading to discussions between Azerbaijan and Karabakh authorities about the enclave’s integration into Azerbaijan.

A prominent Armenian leader, Ruben Vardanyan, has been detained by Azerbaijan as he attempted to leave Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia, along with thousands of other ethnic Armenians who fear persecution by Azerbaijani authorities. Vardanyan, a businessman who led the regional government from November 2022 to February of this year, is now seeking support for his safe release.

Azerbaijan has indicated its willingness to offer amnesty to “Armenian fighters who lay down their arms in Karabakh,” but has made it clear that individuals suspected of committing war crimes during the Karabakh conflicts must be handed over to Azerbaijani authorities. Baku has been actively seeking “war crimes” suspects.

Many of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians residing in the region are concerned about their future, with Armenia’s prime minister alleging the onset of “ethnic cleansing.” In recent weeks of fighting, Karabakh authorities have reported at least 200 casualties, while Azerbaijan has stated that 192 of its soldiers have lost their lives.

Western governments have been urging Azerbaijan to allow international observers to monitor the situation in Karabakh and the treatment of the local population. Germany joined this call for “transparency” on Tuesday, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock advocating for international oversight.