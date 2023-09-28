Xiaomi launches Smart Band 8: Details

Mumbai: Xiaomi unveiled its Smart Band 8. It is offered in two colours – Black and White. The device is priced at EUR 39.9 (roughly Rs. 3,500).

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 comes with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels, a pixel density of 326ppi, and a maximum brightness of 600nits. It supports Android 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and above and is equipped with more than 150 training modes and a smart health assistant.

The smart wearable helps monitor SpO2, heart rate, and sleep and can track menstrual cycles. It is backed by a 190mAh battery, which claims to offer a battery life of up to 16 days without the Always-on-Display mode. Xiaomi’s latest smart band also comes with a 5 ATM water resistance rating.