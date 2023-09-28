Xiaomi launches Watch 2 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro at an event in Berlin. Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro price starts at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the Bluetooth variant while the e-SIM variant is priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,300). It is offered in two colours – Black Case with Black Fluororubber Strap and Silver Case with Brown Leather Strap.

Sporting a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro comes with a peak brightness level of up to 600 nits and a pixel density of 326ppi. It is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 wearable platform paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with WearOS by Google onboard and features a rotating crown.

Alongside more than 150 sports modes, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, an electronic compass, a barometer, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor. The smartwatch also features 5ATM water resistance.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro packs a 495mAh battery and claims to offer up to 55 hours of battery life on the LTE version and up to 65 hours on the Bluetooth version.