After receiving false information from criminal data agency, Kerala teen ends life

According to police, a 16-year-old boy committed suicide in this district of north Kerala purportedly after receiving a false message from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) demanding payment for accessing an illegal movie website.

Adinath, a student in the 11th grade at a public school, was found hanged in his home in Chevayur on Wednesday night.

According to a police officer, a suicide note found in his room contained details concerning the online scam that is thought to have taken the teenager’s life.

The youngster claimed in his suicide note to his mother that he didn’t use her laptop to access any illegal websites, instead choosing to watch a movie on a reputable website.

‘In the laptop, there was a fake message in the name of the NCRB saying that as he accessed an unauthorised website, he had to pay an amount of over Rs 30,000, failing which it would invite a fine of a huge amount and imprisonment. This seemed to have scared the boy,’ he told PTI.

He added that when the police looked at the laptop’s browsing history, they found no evidence that the deceased student had visited any unsavoury websites. We don’t know if it was deleted, but in any case, a thorough scientific investigation is required to uncover the facts, he said.

The boy’s parents, who moved to another house after his death, will soon provide more information to the police, who have already begun an inquiry, the officer said.