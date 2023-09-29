Asian Games 2023: India wins first athletics medal

Hangzhou: India bagged its first medal in athletics at the ongoing Asian Games. Kiran Baliyan won a bronze medal in the women’s shot put at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

She also became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in shot put event in 72 years. She won the bronze medal in her third attempt by throwing the iron ball to a distance of 17.36m.

Kiran Baliyan, thus, became only the second Indian to win a medal in women’s shot put in Asian Games after Barbara Webster, an Anglo-Indian from then Bombay, won a bronze in the inaugural edition in New Delhi in 1951.