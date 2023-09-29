Bengaluru Bandh Sparks Airport Chaos, Multiple Flight Cancellations

On Friday, over 40 flights faced cancellations in Bengaluru, as part of a statewide bandh staged in protest against the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu. The Kempegowda International Airport officials attributed these cancellations to operational reasons, with affected passengers duly notified.

In a statement posted on their social media page, airport authorities emphasized, “Passengers are requested to follow alerts from respective airlines, law enforcement agencies, and media releases for further updates.”

According to ANI, a total of 44 flights, comprising 22 arrivals and 22 departures, were canceled on that day. The strike was orchestrated by pro-Kannada organizations, who gathered near the airport’s arrival gate to voice their dissent, chanting slogans and making their concerns heard.