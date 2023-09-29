Brother Arrested After Alleged Sexual Assault in Kozhikode

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Thamarassery, a youth found himself in police custody on Friday, accused of committing a heinous crime: raping his teenage sister over the course of the past two years. The arrest of the youth transpired on a Friday morning, as he was apprehended for the alleged sexual assault of the Plus Two student within the confines of their own home.

This harrowing episode came to light when the girl bravely confided in her school friend, who took immediate action by notifying the school authorities on Thursday. The teachers, deeply concerned by the gravity of the situation, promptly relayed this distressing information to the child protection organization known as Childline. Subsequently, Childline promptly contacted the Thamarassery police to report the grievous matter.

As investigations are still ongoing, authorities are diligently questioning the accused in order to ascertain the full extent of the allegations. It is important to note that the formal arrest has yet to be registered, as per the information obtained from reliable sources. The two siblings involved in this deeply distressing incident hail from the Puthuppadi area, situated in close proximity to Thamarassery.