Crispy Aval Snack: Delicious and Crunchy Tea-Time Recipe

Here’s a recipe for Crispy Aval (Poha) Snack:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups thick poha (flattened rice)

– 1/4 cup peanuts

– 1/4 cup roasted chana dal (split gram)

– 10-12 curry leaves

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– A pinch of hing (asafoetida)

– 2 tablespoons oil

– Salt to taste

**Instructions:**

1. Start by dry roasting the poha. Heat a pan over low heat and add the poha. Roast it for about 3-4 minutes until they become crispy. Stir constantly while roasting to avoid burning. Remove from heat and set aside.

2. In the same pan, add the peanuts and roast them until they turn golden brown. Remove them from the pan.

3. Heat oil in the pan and add mustard seeds. Let them splutter, then add cumin seeds, hing, and curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds.

4. Add the roasted chana dal and stir for another 2-3 minutes.

5. Add the turmeric and red chili powder, and salt. Mix well.

6. Add the roasted poha and peanuts. Gently mix everything together. Cook for another 2-3 minutes to heat everything through.

7. Remove from heat and let it cool completely.

8. Your crispy Aval (Poha) snack is ready to enjoy! Store it in an airtight container for later.

This snack makes for a delicious and crunchy tea-time treat.