Delhi Afghan Embassy ceases operations

The Afghan Embassy in Delhi has shuttered due to financial difficulties and internal disputes among diplomats, some of whom are seeking asylum in other nations. Diplomats’ infighting and their departure for third countries, reportedly after obtaining asylum, led to this closure. The Indian government is examining the communication and its content, which is related to the Ambassador’s prolonged absence from India, along with reports of discord among Embassy personnel.

The Afghan community is also frustrated with India’s failure to issue visas to nearly 2,500 Afghan students who intended to pursue their education in India. Despite numerous appeals to the Indian government to permit Afghan students to continue their studies in India, their requests went unanswered.

Concurrently, although the Indian government has not officially recognized the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, the embassy in Kabul is still operational. It functions as a technical establishment, distributing humanitarian aid with the help of local partners, while consular services have been discontinued.