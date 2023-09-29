Enhanced security measures for today’s Karnataka strike

The Karnataka bandh, instigated by various Kannada organizations on Friday in protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, is anticipated to impact daily life in the Cauvery basin regions. However, its influence on other parts of the state is expected to be limited. Stringent security measures are in place statewide.

Schools and colleges will remain shut in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar districts. The bandh could garner substantial support in the state capital, as multiple organizations have backed it. The private transport sector has extended its moral support, which might lead to a scarcity of cabs and autorickshaws. The BMTC and Metro services will operate normally. It’s likely that shops, hotels, and commercial establishments may remain closed due to support from trade unions.

Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Bengaluru City for 24 hours from Thursday midnight, and the Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, has stated that processions and rallies will not be permitted in the city.