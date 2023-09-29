Honda introduces Activa Limited Edition variant in India: Price, features

Mumbai: India based automotive giant, Honda has introduced Activa Limited Edition variant. The scooter is now available at a price of Rs 80,734 (ex-showroom) for the DLX trim and Rs 82,734 (ex-showroom) for the Smart trim. However, this scooter is available for limited time only. Interested buyers can book the vehicle at their nearest Honda Red Wing dealership

The Acitva Limited Edition comes with a dark color theme with exquisite black chrome elements. It features stripe graphics. The scooter rides on alloy wheels. The top-spec variant comes equipped with Honda’s cutting-edge Smart Key technology. This limited edition is available in two colors: Matte Steel Black Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue.

The Activa Limited Edition is powered by a 109.51cc, single-cylinder engine. The engine delivers 7.74 bhp of maximum power and 8.90 Nm of peak torque. The suspension set up comprises of telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

The Honda Activa Limited Edition comes equipped with a 10-year warranty package that includes a standard warranty of 3 years and a 7-year optional warranty.