In Bidar, Karnataka, 8-year-old died after wall collapses in rains

In the Bidar district of Karnataka, a wall of a home fell, killing an eight-year-old girl, authorities reported on Friday.

According to the police, Sandhyarani Sanjukumar Kamble suffered a major head injury on Thursday night at Bajolaga village in Bhalki taluk when the house wall fell on her.

She was taken to a local hospital in a hurry, but a senior police officer reported that once there, she was pronounced dead.

‘It was raining heavily on Thursday evening. A wall of the house collapsed on the eight-year-old girl resulting in severe head injury and she succumbed,’ he said.