Indian Railways announces new special trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced some special trains. The national transporter will operate a special train connecting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra in jammu with Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. It will also operate a train connecting New Delhi with Varanasi. The Northern Railway Zone announced this.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi – Varanasi special train will start running from next month. The train will run from October 22 to November 26, 2023. This train will make a total of 6 trips in both directions.

Train number 01654 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi – Varanasi Special train will depart from Katra at 11:20 pm every Sunday and will reach Varanasi at 11:55 pm the next day. Train number 01653 Varanasi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Special train will depart Varanasi at 06.20 am every Tuesday and it will reach its destination at 11:20 am the next day.

Also Read: Indian Railways to change timings of 182 trains: Details

The special train comprises air-conditioned, sleeper, and general-class coaches and it will stop at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi, and Uthampur stations en route in both directions.

Train number 04080 New Delhi – Varanasi special train will run from November 6 to November 30, 2023. This train will depart from New Delhi every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7:20 pm and reach Varanasi station at 09:45 am the next day. Train number 04079 Varanasi – New Delhi special train will depart from Varanasi at 6:35 pm every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday and it will start from November 7, 2023, to December 1, 2023. The train’s arrival time in Delhi will be 9:00 am the next day.