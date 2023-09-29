Indian scientists find active undersea volcano in Andaman Sea

Two Indian scientists from the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) and their team have made a significant discovery by identifying an active submarine volcano known as Crater Seamount in the Andaman Sea. This undersea volcano has been at the center of a seismic zone since its initial observation in 2007, and it poses the risk of eruption, potentially leading to earthquakes and even tsunamis in the Java-Sumatra region. The exact timing of such an eruption remains uncertain.

The existence of active gas venting above this shallow submarine volcano, located at a depth of 500 meters in the Andaman-Nicobar Volcanic arc, was initially established by Senior Scientist Sriram Gullapalli and Senior Principal Scientist Pawan Dewangan from the NIO in 2018. Their research was revisited in 2021, confirming the presence of this submarine volcano in the Andaman-Nicobar Arc. Their findings underwent peer review and were published in the esteemed ‘Geo-Marine Letters’ journal in July of the same year.

This discovery is of significant importance as it highlights the potential geological hazards posed by such undersea volcanoes, and it underscores the need for ongoing research and monitoring in the region.