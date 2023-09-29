Indian Women’s Shuttlers Lose to Thailand in Asian Games Quarterfinals

In the quarterfinals of the Asian Games, the Indian women’s badminton team, led by PV Sindhu, faced a formidable challenge against Thailand. Unfortunately, India couldn’t mount a strong resistance and succumbed to a 0-3 defeat, marking the end of their campaign in the competition.

The Thai team boasted notable players such as former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, world No. 12 Pornpawee Chochuwong, and world No. 17 Supanida Katethong, making it a tough task for the Indian squad from the start.

In the opening women’s singles match, two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu showed her prowess by winning a game but ultimately lost with a scoreline of 21-14, 15-21, 14-21 against Chochuwong.

With the weight of the team’s performance on their shoulders, world No. 17 Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand attempted to stage a comeback in the women’s doubles but fell short, losing 19-21, 5-21 to Jongkolphan Kittitharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, who were ranked 10th.

The left-handed Ashmita Chaliha faced a tough challenge in the third match and was defeated 9-21, 16-21 by Busanan Ongbamrungphan, sealing India’s exit from medal contention in the competition.

Notably, the women’s team had clinched a bronze medal in the 2014 edition of the Asian Games in Incheon.

In the first game, Sindhu displayed early dominance, leading 4-1 and later extending her lead to 17-10 before securing the game comfortably.

However, Chochuwong staged a remarkable comeback in the second game, taking control of the rallies and eventually winning it.

In the decisive third game, Chochuwong maintained her lead throughout, and despite Sindhu’s efforts, the gap proved insurmountable, leading to India’s defeat in the quarterfinals.