Jordan submits ‘Inshallah A Boy’ as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards

Jordan has officially submitted “Inshallah A Boy,” a critically acclaimed drama directed by Amjad Al-Rasheed, as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

This film made significant waves earlier this year as it became the first Jordanian feature film to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, a historic moment in Jordan’s film industry. “Inshallah A Boy” was featured in the Cannes Critics’ Week section and was honored with the Gan Foundation Award for Distribution, providing $21,000 in support for its distribution costs in France.

In the United States, Greenwich Entertainment secured the distribution rights for the film, creating anticipation for its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) earlier this month.

The plot of “Inshallah A Boy” revolves around a young widow, portrayed by Muna Hawa, living in Amman, Jordan. She faces the looming threat of losing the home she had helped finance with her late husband due to archaic inheritance laws still in place in the country. Pressured by her in-laws and receiving limited support from the affluent household where she works as a caregiver for an elderly grandmother, the protagonist decides to take a stand and fight for her rights.

Director Amjad Al-Rasheed drew inspiration from the real-life experiences of women within his circle, infusing authenticity into the film’s narrative. The cast includes Haitham Al-Omari, Salwa Nakkara, Yumna Marwan, Mohammad AI-Jizawi, and Eslam Al-Awadi.

Produced by Imaginarium Films with the support of The Royal Film Commission – Jordan (RFC), “Inshallah A Boy” is a testament to Jordan’s growing film industry, which began submitting entries to the Oscars in 2008.

The film’s international sales are handled by Pyramide International, and it continues to gain attention and acclaim on the global stage, further solidifying Jordan’s presence in the world of cinema.