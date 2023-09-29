Kozhikode Trio Busted for ‘Wedding Shoots’ with 100gm MDMA

In an operation conducted by the Nallalam Police in Kozhikode on Thursday, a gang of drug peddlers who had been posing as a wedding photography crew in Bengaluru was apprehended. The arrested individuals include Feroke natives Kalathilthodi Prajosh (44) and Olassery Abhilash K (26), along with Thirumughath Paramb P Bineesh (29) from Kannadikkulam, Kolathara. Their arrest came after they attempted to evade a vehicle check.

During the arrest, law enforcement officers uncovered 100 grams of MDMA, a potent synthetic drug, cleverly concealed inside tripods. The trio, returning from Bengaluru, had disguised themselves with complete photographic equipment, including cameras, lights, and cables, in an effort to make their journey seem legitimate.

After a brief pursuit, the police successfully intercepted them at Areecad, a suburban town en route to Feroke. Initially, nothing suspicious was found, but a thorough vehicle inspection led to the discovery of the concealed drugs.

KA Bose, Inspector of Nallalam Police Station, remarked, “A detailed investigation is required to determine where the drugs were distributed and how many times they were brought here.” The seized drugs are estimated to be worth Rs 4 lakhs.

The operation received assistance from a DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force) team led by Assistant Commissioner TP Jacob.